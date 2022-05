CANTON – Stark County commissioners thought last year they had locked in a natural gas aggregation rate for four years for about 2,000 customers. The rate for those customers in the county's eastern townships served by Columbia Gas of Ohio was $4.765 per thousand cubic fee of natural gas. That's lower than market rates this week in excess of $7.40 per thousand cubic feet.

