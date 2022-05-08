ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

A-Rod’s nephew Dunand HR in debut; Marlins end skid, top SD

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on the third pitch he saw as a big leaguer and then doubled...

keyt.com

KEYT

Polanco, Twins bullpen send Athletics to 9th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings of shutout work as the Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. The A’s lost their ninth in a row. The Twins have swept three of their last five series and won 14 of 17 since beginning the season 4-8. Minnesota star outfielder Byron Buxton didn’t play for the AL Central leaders a day after an early exit. He is day-to-day with a very low-level right hip strain. Polanco, who homered in a 1-0 win Saturday night, hit two-run single in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.
OAKLAND, CA
KEYT

Machado, Padres beat Cubs 5-4 in Clevinger’s return

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 hours after finding out manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery. Melvin announced before the game that he’ll have surgery Wednesday. He said he doesn’t think he has cancer, “but they won’t know until they get in there.” Mike Clevinger pitched well for 4 1/3 innings in his first start at Petco Park since late in the 2020 season. He missed last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Chicago’s Wade Miley lasted three innings in his Cubs debut.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Astros’ Verlander loses no-hit bid with 1 out in 8th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander lost a no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning when the Minnesota Twins’ Gio Urshela lined a clean single to right field. Verlander was five outs away from completing his fourth no-hitter when Urshela poked his 84th pitch into the outfield. The 39-year-old’s previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four. Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth.
HOUSTON, TX
KEYT

Mets ace Jacob deGrom moves from 10-day IL to 60-day IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has been transferred to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets. The procedural move does not necessarily indicate anything new with his progress in returning from a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade. DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. By shifting the right-hander from the 10-day IL, the NL East-leading Mets made room on their 40-man roster for lefty Locke St. John, who was waived by the Chicago Cubs.
MLB
KEYT

Wood helps Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2. Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row. Wood lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Cora hopes clean shave changes luck for last-place Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora shaved his beard before Tuesday night’s game against the Braves, hoping a new vibe might help Boston snap its five-game losing streak. The Red Sox have lost 14 of 18 games and are in last place in the AL East. Cora says if the Red Sox suddenly win 10 straight games, “it’s on me,” after he arrived to spring training with a new, white beard this season. Cora also has changed his lineup to try to spark the team.
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

Guardians-White Sox game postponed over COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (AP) — After Cleveland manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19, the series finale between the Guardians and White Sox was postponed to allow for more testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball released a statement saying only there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests” within Cleveland’s organization. Francona tested positive a few hours before the scheduled first pitch. The team says the 63-year-old currently is not showing any symptoms. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, was expected to manage the series finale. However, his scheduled meeting with media members was canceled and the game was postponed shortly thereafter.
CLEVELAND, OH
KEYT

Rats! With critter in grass, NL East-best Mets beat Nats 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — James McCann’s sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning, and Carlos Carrasco nearly got to the seventh again, helping the NL East-leading New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2. A rat scurried through the outfield grass at Nationals Park just before McCann finished erasing what had been a 2-0 lead for Washington. All three runs in the sixth for the Mets came off reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who was brought up from the minors before the game and took the loss. Carrasco went 6 2/3 innings and improved to 3-1. Edwin Díaz earned his seventh save.
MLB

