This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Dream Town" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 1

2. "Run, Rose, Run: A Novel" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown) Last week: 3

3. "City on Fire: A Novel" by Don Winslow (Morrow) Last week: —

4. "Beautiful" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 2

5. "The Good Left Undone: A Novel" by Adriana Trigiani (Dutton) Last week: —

6. "The Investigator" by John Sandford (Putnam) Last week: 4

7. "The Baxters: A Novel" by Karen Kingsbury (Atria) Last week: —

8. "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf) Last week: 6

9. "The Paris Apartment: A Novel" by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 8

10. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam) Last week: 7

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Finding Me" by Viola Davis (HarperOne) Last week: —

2. "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil" by Tina Brown (Crown) Last week: —

3. "Just Tyrus: A Memoir" by Tyrus (Post Hill) Last week: —

4. "Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom" by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery) Last week: —

5. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families" by Shannon Bream (Broadside) Last week: 2

6. "Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean" by Daphne Oz (Morrow) Last week: —

7. "Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child's Potential, Fulfilling Society's Promise" by Dana Suskind (Dutton) Last week: —

8. "Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience" by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 3

9. "Good Eats: The Final Years" by Alton Brown (Abrams) Last week: —

10. "The War on the West" by Douglas Murray (Broadside) Last week: —

