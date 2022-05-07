ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Utah Volunteer is crowned Miss Volunteer America

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
Alexa Knutzen believes that timing is everything, and she said that thought crossed her mind Saturday night as she stood on stage at the Carl Perkins Civic Center embracing Natalie Ragazzo waiting to hear whose name would be called as the first-ever Miss Volunteer America.

Knutzen, who was in the pageant as Miss Utah Volunteer, was the one selected by judges as the first woman to win the title. Ragazzo was runner-up, representing the state of New Jersey.

“I’ve actually competed in the state of Utah five times and never won a state title, so it took me a while to get here,” Knutzen said. “I just really trusted in God’s timing and putting me in the right place at the right time.

“I knew it was my turn. It was my time.”

The final night of the competition started with all 47 contestants returning to the stage and the contestants narrowed to 16 early on. That number would be narrowed to 12 then 10 and the final five over the course of the next couple hours.

Knutzen’s name was called ninth in the round of 16, 11th in the round of 12 and the final name listed in the top 10 before being called second for the top five.

She was in the same group with Miss Tennessee Volunteer Amelia Collins, who was announced as the group’s talent winner on Wednesday and split the fitness and wellness win with Miss Oklahoma Michella Wilson.

“I was in a tough group, and Amelia was my best friend here and certainly deserved those wins,” Knutzen said. “But I was confident coming in to tonight because I was consistent all week and felt I did a good job with my interview.

“And no matter what, I was at peace with it and left it in God’s hands.”

Knutzen will be the official representative for the Miss Volunteer Organization, and her S.E.R.V.E. initiative is “Miss Volunteer America: Providing Women the Capacities, Collaboration and Culture for Success.”

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Miss Utah Volunteer is crowned Miss Volunteer America

