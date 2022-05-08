Nailers Fall to 0-2 Against Toledo
Toledo, OH. (WTRF) – The Nailers allowed four goals in the 2nd period. Brandon Hawkins notched the first 2 goals for Toledo after it trailed 1-0. Hawkins also scored once for Toledo in Game 1.
Cam Clarke earned his second goal of the postseason to make it 3-1.
The Nailers went on to lose 5-2. It will return to WesBanco to try to crawl out of its current hole on Tuesday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0