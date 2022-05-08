Nailers Fall to 0-2 Against Toledo

Toledo, OH. (WTRF) – The Nailers allowed four goals in the 2nd period. Brandon Hawkins notched the first 2 goals for Toledo after it trailed 1-0. Hawkins also scored once for Toledo in Game 1.

Cam Clarke earned his second goal of the postseason to make it 3-1.

The Nailers went on to lose 5-2. It will return to WesBanco to try to crawl out of its current hole on Tuesday.

