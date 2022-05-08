ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Nailers Fall to 0-2 Against Toledo

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGsSY_0fWh5ImF00

Toledo, OH. (WTRF) – The Nailers allowed four goals in the 2nd period. Brandon Hawkins notched the first 2 goals for Toledo after it trailed 1-0. Hawkins also scored once for Toledo in Game 1.

Cam Clarke earned his second goal of the postseason to make it 3-1.

The Nailers went on to lose 5-2. It will return to WesBanco to try to crawl out of its current hole on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Breakaway barge on the Ohio River

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) — A barge went rogue Saturday afternoon on the Ohio River near St. Marys, West Virginia. The incident was captured on video by Mike Lynch. You can watch the barge drift uncontrolled down the river with a tugboat in pursuit. Lynch says the barge was eventually secured. 7NEWS reached out to […]
SAINT MARYS, WV
WTRF- 7News

WesBanco’s ice covered up after Nailers Hockey Games

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-When you think of home of the Wheeling Nailers, WesBanco Arena usually comes to mind. But when it’s not an ice rink, it can morph into a banquet, a basketball court, or a rodeo sometimes even overnight.  But how is it all even possible? A lot of work goes into it.  The ice […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Army Shares Thoughts on Series Deficit

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Nailers will have to regroup if it wants to advance in the Kelly Cup playoffs. It dropped its last game 5-2 against the Toledo Walleye. That came despite 25 saves on 29 shots by L.P. Guindon. “It comes down to specialty teams and they were 2 for 3 on […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
WTRF- 7News

OVAC Track Championships are in the Books

St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – For the boy 4 by 200 meter relay, Cambridge won in about 1:30. In the 1600 meter, Oak Glen’s Hannah Kilner was the 4A winner by a time of 5 minutes and 40 seconds. Steubenville’s Brenton Jones won the 400 meter dash by just less than 50 seconds and the […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shoots and murders 18-year-old girlfriend; Police

Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names of couple killed in I-70 West Virginia state line crash revealed; driver charged with negligent homicide

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brishesh Kumar Yadav, 23, of Fresno, California was charged in Ohio County Magistrate Court with two charges of Misdemeanor Negligent Homicide in the crash that killed two Pennsylvanians earlier this week on I-70. The charge states that the crash resulted in the deaths of Marc Richard Tinstman and Terri Gail […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nailers Fall#Wesbanco
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police find body of 18-year-old

West Virginia State Police say they found a body of an 18-year-old that was not initially identified.  Troopers say they received a report of a body being found on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County, WV. Initial investigation by Troopers and the Medical Examiner’s office revealed that the male was 18-year-old Isaac Kevin James Canterbury […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Human remains found at abandoned campsite in Ohio

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Ross County. A post on the Ross County Sherrif’s Office Facebook page states that on Monday, deputies received information from hunters that an abandoned, suspicious campsite was found in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road.   Deputies responded and found […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy