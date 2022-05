The Virginia Trucking Association presented its 2022 Safety Awards during its recent Safety and Human Resources Conference, held at the Virginian Hotel in Lynchburg. Tommy Clapsaddle of Covington and a driver for Houff Transfer Inc. in Weyers Cave was named the 2022 Virginia Truck Driver of the Year. Clapsaddle, a Navy veteran, has been a professional truck driver for 42 years. During his career he has accumulated over 3 million miles of accident-free driving with zero traffic violations or citations. He also performed a deed of heroism by rescuing a motorist from their car that had run off the road into a swamp on Interstate 95 in North Carolina.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO