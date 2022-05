"The Godfather" is more than ready for the challenge. Mark Long has popped up on WWE television on more than one occasion this year. He and The Miz celebrated after The Miz turned on Logan Paul and then he showed up at NXT Spring Breakin’ on Tuesday, May 3. Mark appeared on camera to support Grayson Waller, his apparent BFF, in his bout against Nathan Frazier. Despite the star power in his corner, Waller still lost to Frazier.

