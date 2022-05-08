It will be a very special first Mother’s Day for a local couple

A Bismarck Couple will be celebrating this Mother’s Day with a unique story about how their bundle of joy was brought into the world.

The start of parenthood for the Kopp’s will always stand out from the rest.

Their daughter Brynlee was born during the North Dakota Blizzard and Matthew did everything to make sure to keep the path clear in case she decided to make an appearance and they needed to head to the hospital.

Matthew Kopp¤ “All day Wednesday I spent shoveling and snow blowing. I even paid a city plow guy to come to plow our road and Thursday it even got worst,” said Matthew Kopp.

Brynlee decided she was ready. Road conditions were just too bad to get out, and with a little help, the couple would soon be on their way.

“I had called my dad who had called his coworker Mike who is an executive at Sanford, and he had picked me up,” says Matthew Kopp.

Sydney Kopp on the other hand remained calm and hopeful that she and her husband would find a way to the hospital despite the blizzard.

“I think that has to do with looking back at maybe being in denial that the blizzard was happening and there was a chance that we’re going to struggle to get to the hospital,” says Sydney Kopp.

Sydney is all too excited about this being her first Mother’s Day to celebrate.

“I’m never going to forget. This is so special to me to finally have Brynlee here after carrying her for the last nine months,” Sydney says.

Prior to the new family’s addition, the couple had two fur babies, dogs Ronny and Sofy.

“We definitely hope to have more children in the future and for now; we’re just going to soak up all the time here with our little girl,” she said.

