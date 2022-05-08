ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

It will be a very special first Mother’s Day for a local couple

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pC8TG_0fWh2RVl00

A Bismarck Couple will be celebrating this Mother’s Day with a unique story about how their bundle of joy was brought into the world.

The start of parenthood for the Kopp’s will always stand out from the rest.

Their daughter Brynlee was born during the North Dakota Blizzard and Matthew did everything to make sure to keep the path clear in case she decided to make an appearance and they needed to head to the hospital.

Matthew Kopp¤ “All day Wednesday I spent shoveling and snow blowing. I even paid a city plow guy to come to plow our road and Thursday it even got worst,” said Matthew Kopp.

Brynlee decided she was ready. Road conditions were just too bad to get out, and with a little help, the couple would soon be on their way.

“I had called my dad who had called his coworker Mike who is an executive at Sanford, and he had picked me up,” says Matthew Kopp.

Sydney Kopp on the other hand remained calm and hopeful that she and her husband would find a way to the hospital despite the blizzard.

“I think that has to do with looking back at maybe being in denial that the blizzard was happening and there was a chance that we’re going to struggle to get to the hospital,” says Sydney Kopp.

Sydney is all too excited about this being her first Mother’s Day to celebrate.

“I’m never going to forget. This is so special to me to finally have Brynlee here after carrying her for the last nine months,” Sydney says.

Prior to the new family’s addition, the couple had two fur babies, dogs Ronny and Sofy.

“We definitely hope to have more children in the future and for now; we’re just going to soak up all the time here with our little girl,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
PopCrush

Husband Cancels Mother’s Day Celebration for Wife After Catching Her Bullying His Son

A man on Reddit is wondering if he was in the wrong after canceling a planned Mother's Day celebration because he walked in on his wife bullying his son. The man, who identified himself as FredWalker37, explained that his family is made up of himself, his wife, his son from a previous relationship and her daughter from a previous relationship. In the AITA-style post, he shared that his son "is the quiet one of the house."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Bismarck Couple#Sanford
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy