The Westfield News Scoreboard: St. Mary’s baseball turns back Gateway on ‘Senior Night’ & more

WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School boys lacrosse team held a 1-0 lead against Algonquin near the midway point of the first quarter of Monday’s home game, holding the opposition scoreless for the game’s first five minutes. The Titans responded by scoring eight of the next nine goals en route to a 9-4 win over the Bombers.
AMHERST — The Longmeadow boys tennis team has shown its dominance throughout the entirety of the season. Tuesday afternoon was no different for the undefeated Lancers (12-0), who received solid performances from Kosta Kollias and Kevin Liang in a 4-1 win over Amherst.
WESTFIELD - The Westfield High School baseball team walked off to the tune of a RBI base hit from senior Jeremy McCormick, who left everything on the field and waited for his moment to be called. And when it came, he roped a simple base hit that dribbled into the outfield, securing a 6-5 victory over Pittsfield Monday night at Bullens Field.
