The Westfield News Scoreboard: St. Mary’s baseball turns back Gateway on ‘Senior Night’ & more

WESTFIELD - The Westfield High School baseball team walked off to the tune of a RBI base hit from senior Jeremy McCormick, who left everything on the field and waited for his moment to be called. And when it came, he roped a simple base hit that dribbled into the outfield, securing a 6-5 victory over Pittsfield Monday night at Bullens Field.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO