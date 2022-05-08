ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Mobile County Animal Shelter holds adoption event Saturday to help celebrate Mother’s Day

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barks and howls resounded throughout the halls of the Mobile County Animal Shelter Saturday where many furry friends hoping to find their “fur-ever” homes. Some cute and cuddly faces were...

