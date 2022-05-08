Mobile County Animal Shelter holds adoption event Saturday to help celebrate Mother’s Day

A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO