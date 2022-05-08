Bismarck police respond to an assault call for two people

The Bismarck police department was dispatched to what Sergeant Scott Betz is saying was a rowdy scene upon arrival.

Bismarck Police say at about 5:05 pm they were dispatched to the Bismarck Motor Hotel on Main Ave.

The call was for two people who were being assaulted at the time.

Police say the 39-year-old male subject was detained on the scene.

The two individuals involved were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that have not been disclosed.

We were told this situation is still under investigation.

