As we anticipate what may happen once the Supreme Court rules regarding Roe v. Wade, I’m struck by the fact that polls show that the majority of Americans support a woman’s ability to decide whether to have a safe and legal abortion. Many people support access to abortion within certain time limits, to protect the life and health of the woman, or because her circumstances make it impossible to welcome a child. Women have had this choice as a matter of right for nearly 50 years.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO