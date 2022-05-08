ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Celebrate Mother’s Day with these celebrity moms!

By Erin Keller, Taylor Knight
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works even harder for her kids. Boss lady Jenner knows how to keep her six kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie booked, busy and relevant.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama had the unique responsibility of raising daughters Malia, now 23, and Sasha, now 20, in the White House.
Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z keep their private life on the down-low, but the "Irreplaceable" mommy gave birth to Blue Ivy in 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.
Jennifer Lopez loves to share the limelight with her talented daughter, Emme, who performed with her at the 2020 halftime Super Bowl performance. Emme's twin brother, Max, is the spitting image of their dad, Marc Anthony.
Gabrielle Union-Wade reigns supreme as a supporting mom, always holding the umbrella for her shady baby 'Kaavia James Union.'
Tia Mowry went from sharing the stage with her twin sister Tamera to making viral TikTok with her son and daughter.
Ciara "1, 2, Step(ed)" into motherhood in 2014 when she and rapper Future welcome their son, also named Future. She and now-husband Russell Wilson also expanded their family with daughter Sienna and son Win.
Grammy-winning rap artist Cardi B is a mother to 3-year-old Kulture and her new baby boy, Wave Set Cephus. She knows to stay on the top of the music charts while still making time for the kids. Okurr
Tennis legend Serena Williams loves to match outfits with her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr.
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Mother's Day as a mom of three: Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee.
Teyana Taylor is one hot momma of two kids: Iman Jr. and Rue. We can only hope they will one day follow in their mamma's footsteps and appear in a reboot of MTV's "My Super Sweet 16."
Kobe Bryant's widow and Gigi's mom Vanessa stays busy and surrounded by love with her daughters: Natalia, Capri, and Bianka.
Angelina Jolie is notorious for being a loving mother of six kids. She first adopted Maddox from Cambodia, then Zahara from Ethiopia, and Pax from Vietnam. Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt also had three children biologically: Shiloh and twins, Knox and Vivienne.
AFP via Getty Images

