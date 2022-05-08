ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From IRONMAN finisher to hero

By Tony Reese
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most competing in an IRONMAN have wanted to check the triathlon off their bucket list. This was the case on Saturday for nearly 1300 people competing in the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast. While one athlete finished the race, he...

WPBF News 25

May Scholar Athlete of the Month: Dakota Leonard

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Meet Dakota Leonard. She plays both soccer and softball at Suncoast High School in Palm Beach County. Leonard has a 4.0 GPA while playing four years on varsity softball and three years on JV soccer. She is a catcher, middle infielder and outfielder for softball, and a goalie for soccer.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sayona Khandwalla LIVE at the Duck Races

We all love dogs, but dealing with them in large public gatherings can be ‘ruff.’ That’s why Lynn Haven commissioners worked to change the city’s code of ordinances regarding animals at Tuesday’s meeting. Bay County Deputy teaches children to not be afraid of law enforcement.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is a shining star at Hiland Park Elementary School. Savannah Belser is in second grade. She is also a competitive cheerleader at Ace Cheer Company. The team travels all over the south to compete and while that takes up most of her time, Savannah still maintains the grades to be on the honor roll.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Duck Races are back!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a two year hiatus, the Beach Care Services Duck Races are back in Panama City Beach. The race brings the local community together for a quacking good time. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the race taking place at 6:30 p.m. Teams...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local track and field athletes to compete at state meet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Dozens of athletes from 15 different local high schools will compete this week at the FHSAA Track and Field State Championships in Gainesville. Class 1A teams will start on Wednesday with athletes from Port St. Joe, Blountstown, Liberty County, Paxton, and Vernon representing their schools. Class 2A teams will go […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Earthquake hits Columbia, South Carolina. But in Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday morning, the Midlands of South Carolina had a 1-second jolt. A rather minor 3.3-magnitude earthquake took place at 1:33 a.m., yet it was a very shallow earthquake -- only about 2 miles below the surface -- allowing it to be felt in Richland County, South Carolina’s third most populous county. In response, thousands of residents in Richland County responded to the United States Geological Survey website to make a report.
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school track and field state qualifiers: Class 3A

The 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association track and field championships begin Wednesday at James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track on the campus on the University of Florida. The FHSAA is spreading track competition across four days: Class 1A teams on Wednesday, Class 2A on Thursday, Class 3A on Friday and Class 4A on Saturday. Hundreds of athletes from across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida are scheduled to participate. Last spring, Bolles won the 2021 girls team championship held at the University of North Florida, and multiple Northeast Florida athletes captured individual titles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

The Jeeps are coming

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you happen to see an influx of Jeeps this weekend, don’t worry. “So far we are expecting about 3,000 Jeeps and 10,000 Jeepers,” Andrea Hess, marketing and social media coordinator for Jeep Jam, said. “There’s going to be quite a few of those on the road, so don’t be alarmed.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Six Orlando area baseball teams advance with Tuesday quarterfinal wins

Lake Brantley hosts Hagerty and Orange City University is home vs. Port Orange Spruce Creek on Friday in Florida High School Athletic Association regional semifinal baseball games. Six teams from the Orlando area in Class 7A, 6A and 5A advanced through Tuesday’s quarterfinal round with wins. Seven other area teams saw their seasons come to an end with losses. Regional quarterfinal games in ...
ORLANDO, FL
WJHG-TV

WJHG wins multiple Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday evening, WJHG was honored with multiple awards for the 2021 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Professional Contest. Environmental Reporting - Jenna LeMair - Merritt Brothers Surf Preservation. General Assignment Long - Steven Maxwell - Veteran Celebrates 102 Years. Feature Light News - Neysa Wilkins...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local wrestler qualifies for U.S. World Team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley rising junior Valarie Solorio placed second overall at the U.S. World Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend, granting her a spot on Team USA. Solorio now has the opportunity to represent America at the World Championships in Italy or represent Mexico at the Pan-American Games in […]
FORT WORTH, TX
WJHG-TV

Mosley working through spring, looking to build on momentum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Most area teams hit their third week of spring work. That includes the Mosley Dolphins, who are looking to capitalize on a very good first season under head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon. Mosley 9-1 through the regular season, then went on to win a couple of playoff games before their season ended at Pine Forest in the region final. So the enthusiasm is pretty high for the large group of players who are out there working this spring. Coach Whiddon having to replace some 22 seniors, so a lot of key jobs up for grabs. In steps a new group of seniors, 25 strong, the coach says, to fill those roles. And so far, so good he says. ”Spring practice is going really good. There’s a lot of excitement just from last year. The guys are really motivated. We’ve had a lot of energy, a lot of energy through this first two weeks. Our execution could probably be a little bit better, but that’s probably most teams right now. And we’re working through that and we’re very pleased with where we are as a football team.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mosley set to name Derrio Green new boys basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Newschannel 7 Sports has learned Mosley is set to announce the hiring of Derrio Green as the school’s next boys basketball coach, with the official announcement likely to come Wednesday. Green is a 2007 Mosley graduate who was a star basketball player for the Dolphins. He went on to play at Gulf Coast and then at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, where he averaged 13 points a game for two seasons. He graduated Charlotte with a math degree. Green got into coaching just last year, moving from banking to teaching and becoming an assistant coach at Arnold. That’s him in the blue shirt on the Arnold bench. We’ve learned from sources close to the situation Mosley was set to hire Chris Wade a coach out of Georgia, but couldn’t offer him service time he’d accumulated in Georgia, so he walked away. Having Green step in is big for Mosley and the players within that program. Again we expect some announcement Wednesday. Green will replace Darin Ford who quit after one season guiding the program.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCJB

Upsets abound in Class 1A baseball region playoffs

(WCJB) -Each of Tuesday’s four Class 1A region semifinals involving North Central Florida baseball teams had something in common: All were won by the lower seed. In Lake Butler, Class 1A-Region 3 No. 4 seed Fort White shocked top seed Union County, 4-2 in nine innings to advance. The Indians (15-6) held the Fightin’ Tigers (14-12) off the board after the first inning. Fort White moves on to face No. 3 seed Lafayette, a 4-2 winner over Madison County on the road. The Hornets improve to to 17-3 overall.
GAINESVILLE, FL

