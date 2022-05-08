ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters in the Bloomington ISD pass $1.1 million bond issue

BLOOMINGTON, Texas – Voters in the Bloomington ISD approved a $1.1 million bond proposal. Proposition A is a $1.1 million bond issue to build and renovate school facilities. The bond passed with 61% of voters saying yes to the proposal. 39% voted no.

Read Bloomington ISD bond proposal. For more election results click here .

