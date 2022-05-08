Brush fire blackens several acres at Otay Mountain

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A small brush fire blackened the terrain Saturday at Otay Mountain near the George Bailey Detention Center before fire crews got it under control, officials said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., crews from Cal Fire were captured on OnScene.TV video battling the blaze on the ground and in the air with agency helicopters seen doing multiple drops in the area. In total, the fire burned approximately 3 acres of land, according to Cal Fire.

It was halted by a heavy response featuring some 65 firefighters, Battalion Chief Kerry Thompson said.

“It was approximately 45 minutes for the forward rate to be stopped,” Thompson said.

No injuries to firefighters were reported from the fire. It is not yet known how the fire started, though U.S. Border Patrol agents told OnScene.TV that people were in the area shooting guns in the time before it began.

Thompson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.