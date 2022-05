Located in Door County, Wisconsin the narrow passage known as Death's Door is situated between the tip of the Wisconsin peninsula and Plum Island in the waters of Lake Michigan. Shrouded in mystery, it was one of the only ways to get from the trading post in Green Bay, WI to the rest of the Great Lakes. Originally known as "Porte des Morts", how did this passage acquire such an ominous name?

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO