Tarboro natives publish comic book

Reid and Ryan Beaman, twin brothers who grew up in Tarboro and graduated from Edgecombe Early College High School, have just published their first comic book.

“The Stretcher Bearers” is available online from Amazon.com, Books-A-Million or directly from U.S. Naval Press. It is sold out at Books-A-Million in both Rocky Mount and Goldsboro.

The softcover book has 128 glossy pages and has been well-received by reviewers, who point out the fact it is an historically accurate war story. It is currently available in the United States, Great Britain and Germany.

Instead of a story about a battle, the Beamans take a different angle and tell the story of Maxwell Fox and the rest of the men of the 4th Infantry “Ivy” Division in World War I.

As the book’s overview reads: “As the Meuse-Argonne Offensive raged on, Maxwell became assigned to a unit of stretcher-bearers, men who were tasked with running into harm’s way to rescue their fallen brethren from the clutches of death.”

Reid points out that the story he and his brother developed is one of brotherhood: “There are no weapons and they are trying to save as many soldiers as possible.”

Maxwell is joined by his buddies — Graham, Frank and Ralph — as they have to rely on one another and hope to survive.

“I’ve always been interested in comic books ever since I was a little kid,” Reid said from his artist studio home in South Carolina.

He recalled family trips from Tarboro to Charlotte for Comicon where he got to meet artists such as Joe Kubert, who, along with Robert Kanigher, created Sgt. Rock for “Our Army at War” in June 1959. Sgt. Rock was one of his favorites.

At Comicon, he got to see first-hand how the professionals created the works he loved.

On one trip to Comicon, he met the editor of Dead Reckoning — the publishing division of U.S. Navy Press that just happens to be the publishers of their comic book, “The Stretcher Bearers.”

“I sent them the idea and they liked it,” Reid said. “And I waited. It took them three years to pick it up.”

It wasn’t until March 2021 that they found out it was a done deal.

It wasn’t hard for Reid to get into the task.

“I love comics and I especially like war comics. I always have,” he said.

A significant factor about “The Stretcher Bearers” is that it is historically accurate — and that’s where Ryan came in.

Ryan, who did the research to ensure the accuracy of the book, said his heart skipped a beat when Reid told him he had assured Dead Reckoning would be historically accurate.

“I spent like a month doing research,” he said. “I went through the records at the Library of Congress and the Army records.”

The detail went beyond the military detail — all the way to the day-by-day weather and the topography.

“There was only one day (during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive) when the Germans and Americans could get their airplanes into the air,” he said.

Not only did Ryan research the weather, but he also dug into the details of a battle map of the unit they were following and tracked their timeline. He then went to Google maps and began tracking the towns and villages so that they had the topography correct.

“The battle lines moved so much and while a town might not be there now, the name is still on the map to get the topography,” he said.

But research is one thing and the lettering of a comic book is another, especially for a nurse who doesn’t know anything about it.

Lettering is the art of building the word balloons and inserting the text.

“The boom, bang, etc.,” Ryan said.

He said he didn’t realize how much work went into the lettering.

“I had to teach myself an entirely new profession,” he said. “I had to self-teach myself how to letter. I had to essentially learn a new skill.”

Ryan said he was excited to work with his brother on the project.

“This is something he’s always wanted to do. It has been his dream,” he said. “I got to follow my dream to get into medicine and I’ll do anything I can to help him follow his dream. I want him to succeed.”

Reid and Ryan are the sons of Carlton and Marcy Beaman and the grandsons of Linda Beaman and the late Carlton Beaman Sr.