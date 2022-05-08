School district, NCC submit funding requests to Nash commissioners

Nash County’s education leaders met Tuesday night with elected and appointed county government officials to present them with their budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year.

But in these times of historically high inflation, the county government will be challenged to meet the needs of Nash County Public Schools and Nash Community College.

Nash County Finance Director Donna Wood said both educational institutions are seeking funding similar to the current fiscal year in terms of dollar amounts. But education is competing with other county agencies and departments requesting their shares of Nash County’s $99.6 million in revenues.

After Tuesday night’s meeting, Nash County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robbie Davis told the Telegram that the $20 million disparity between revenue and budget requests is the largest he has seen in his 20 years on the board.

On the upside, Davis said projected revenues are up 7.9 percent. The largest contributor to the gap in revenues and funding requests are capital expenses, especially building projects. Price increases in building materials are often cited as a leading factors in determining the impact of inflation.

Construction materials costs are up 17.5 percent year-over-year from 2020 to 2021. The U.S. Census Bureau says that’s the largest year-over-year increase in material costs since 1970. The increase is affecting everything from lumber to concrete to metal and hundreds of materials in between.

Contributions to schools accounted for 23.5 percent of Nash County’s expenditures this fiscal year. Wood said that 90 percent of those funds went to Nash County Public Schools and the balance was distributed to the community college.

The $22.7 million being sought by the school district this year is about $800,000 more than the allocation for the current fiscal year. In the previous budget, $20.5 million was allocated for operating expenses and $1.4 million was earmarked for capital expenditures.

Davis said the budget requests presented by the school district were reasonable. There is one proposed budget request that the board is excited about funding, he said. It is proposed by the school district that the county contribute half of a 2 percent increase in teacher salary supplements.

Davis said the current teacher pay supplement is 10 percent. Funding the request would raise teacher supplement pay to 12 percent. Davis said that commitment would place Nash County in the top 10 of North Carolina counties in terms of supplementing the salaries paid to teachers by the state.

The amount requested by Nash Community College was about $100,000 less than the current fiscal year. The $2.9 million requested by the college had an earmark for capital expenditures that was $340,000 less than the current year. Davis credited the college’s administration in wisely spending the funds it received five years ago from a bond referendum. The college’s request for its capital expenditures was $275,000.

In other business, it was announced at the joint meeting that Scott Rogers is Nash County’s new assistant county manager. Rogers is taking over that position from Stacie Shatzer, who was named county manager late last year.

Rogers had been serving as the county’s director of emergency services. He was named interim assistant county manager on April 1 and will be officially promoted on May 15.