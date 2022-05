After being rained out the past two days, the FredNats and Lynchburg Hillcats finally got to play a doubleheader on Mother’s Day in Virginia Credit Union Stadium, and it was Fredericksburg that earned the sweep by scores of 6-1 and 6-5. Brendan Collins spun a gem in game one to earn his second win of the season, and Viandel Peña hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the 7th inning of game two to push the FredNats over the top.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO