ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYPD seeking suspects in brazen string of armed robberies

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aYqB_0fWgxPok00

The NYPD is seeking a group of men in connection with a series of brazen armed robberies in the Bronx and upper Manhattan.

The crew first struck on Sunday, April 24, when four unidentified men entered the Fordham Market on East Fordham Road and Arthur Avenue in Belmont around 1 a.m., police said.

The group snagged $200 worth of merchandise then fled eastbound on East Fordham Road in a black SUV.

The same store was robbed again the very next day, cops said. Three unknown men entered around 1:50 a.m., flashed a weapon and took $900 in cash from the register and $900 worth of merchandise. The robbers fled eastbound on East Fordham Road in a dark-colored SUV.

About 45 minutes later on the same morning, two men robbed the Grab and Go at 3920 Broadway near 164th Street in Washington Heights, police said. One of the thieves pulled out a gun before taking $200 from the register. The pair fled northbound on Broadway in a dark-colored vehicle, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsy4s_0fWgxPok00
Surveillance footage shows one of the people allegedly involved in the robberies.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBAMa_0fWgxPok00
One of the suspected thieves involved in the multiple robberies.
DCPI

One week later on Monday, May 2, a 32-year-old man was approached by an unknown male after exiting a Bank of America on White Plains Road and Pelham Parkway in the Bronx around 3 a.m. The male showed the 32-year-old a gun and demanded he hand over his money. The man was able to get away from the attacker, who fled in an unknown direction. None of his property was taken.

Ten minutes later, two armed robbers approached a 20-year-old man as he sat in his parked car at 1000 Pelham Parkway, blocks away from the Bank of America. The armed men ordered the victim to get out of his car and stole his iPhone 12 — worth about $1,000, cops said. The thieves fled eastbound on Pelham Parkway South.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282FQS_0fWgxPok00
One of the thieves involved in the multiple robberies.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MadG3_0fWgxPok00
No injuries were reported from the crimes.
DCPI

Video provided by NYPD shows a masked armed man in black clothing entering a convenience store carrying a handgun, which he aims at a store clerk. He’s followed by two other individuals — also with their faces covered and wearing all black. The third man enters and opens a plastic bag as they rob the store.

Police also provided pixelated photos of four of the suspected robbers’ faces as well as a black vehicle.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx girl found in Poughkeepsie hotel

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.  Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Upper Manhattan#Dcpi#Bank Of America
News 12

NYPD: 23-year-old Bronx woman killed in late night shooting

The search is on for the person that shot and killed a Bronx woman, police say. Police have released new video of what they believe may have been the getaway car that one of the shooters took off in on the night that Sally Ntim was killed. In the video,...
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ
Syracuse.com

Man in CNY prison commits suicide, buried without family’s knowledge. They win $1.5 million lawsuit

Marcy, N.Y. – The family of an inmate who died by suicide at a Central New York prison has been awarded $1.5 million after a wrongful death lawsuit against the state. In May 2016, the father of 22-year-old Lonnie Lamont Hamilton, an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility, was concerned. He had not heard from his son since Christmas 2015 and wanted to check on him.
MARCY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy