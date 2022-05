After winning her eighteenth game of Jeopardy!, Mattea Roach finds the biggest challenge is coming up with something to say during the in-person segments. “It does get hard,” Mattea told Global News after winning her thirteenth episode. “I didn’t watch Ken [Jenning]’s run all the way through as a kid because I was like, five, six years old when it was happening, but I’m sure that he must have really been scraping the bottom of the barrel by the end of it.”

