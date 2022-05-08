ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadds Ford, PA

EXPECT DELAYS: U.S. 202 Lane Closures Scheduled in Chadds Ford, Concord Townships

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) between State Farm Drive and the Delaware State line in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane, Ramp Closures at Night Scheduled Between Allegheny Avenue and Penns Landing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter a number of travel restrictions on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week between Allegheny Avenue and the Penn’s Landing area for activities related to the removal of the final work zone construction barriers at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair Potholes on 40 State Highways Across the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PennDOT states that maintenance and contractor crews will be working on 40 state highways this week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:. Bucks County. Route 309, Hilltown, West Rockhill, Richland, townships and Quakertown Borough;. Kellers Church Road, Bedminster Township;
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadds Ford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Delaware County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
MyChesCo

Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Night paving is set to begin on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) states that. weather permitting, the work will begin Wednesday,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Sheriffs search for 4 Somerset County men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 6. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Stephen Wahl, 29, of the Hooversville area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Harbaugh Jr., […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Farm Drive#Penndot#Twitter
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFMZ-TV Online

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Serial Bank Robber from Delaware County Sentenced

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Michael George, 31, of Broomall, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $4,790 in both forfeiture and restitution by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for committing four bank robberies over the course of about a week in March 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of an Allentown man who died Sunday. David Ritchie, 62, was pronounced dead Sunday evening in Allentown, the coroner's office said. He died of natural causes. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Jackpot ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from May 6’s drawing will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. One of the winning tickets was sold in Blair County. The other two tickets were sold in Berks and Allegheny Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The locations are listed below: Redner’s Quick Shoppe, […]
FOX 43

Saturday morning crash leaves one dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Borough Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Saturday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was found unresponsive when officers arrived on the scene, officials said. Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Lebanon Road...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy