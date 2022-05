Rachel McGowan won the Richardson ISD board of trustees District 5 seat, according to unofficial results reported in Dallas County. Three candidates were on the ballot in the single-member District 5 race: account executive McGowan, business developer Kile Brown and realtor Jan Stell. McGowan has received 2,962 votes, which is 51.01% of the votes. Stell came in second in the race with 2,221 votes, or 38.25%, while Brown is third with 624 votes, or 10.75%.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO