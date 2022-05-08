ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rush Doshi Joins DriveItAway Holdings, Inc as Advisor

 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CLCN) recently announced that Rushab Doshi, noted entrepreneur-in-residence and new venture builder, has joined the newly public DriveItAway team as an advisor to their continued expansion in its program for large employers to enable vehicle ownership as both a means for entry level employees...

MyChesCo

Baudax Bio Announces Date of Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced that it has adjourned its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, without any business being conducted, due to lack of shareholder participation resulting in a failure to reach required quorum. The Annual Meeting will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 18, 2022, and will continue to be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2022.
MyChesCo

West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) says it is currently participating in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place May 9-13, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. Its management will present on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:20 AM PDT. It will also present...
MyChesCo

Ricoh Earns 7th Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. This recognition, which reaffirms a commitment made more than 45 years ago to conduct business in a manner that supports Earth’s self-renewal capabilities, marks the seventh consecutive year Ricoh has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and the fifth year with the Sustained Excellence distinction.
MyChesCo

Ocugen Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) on Friday reported first quarter 2022 financial results along with a general business update. “We’ve made significant progress this quarter across multiple areas and we remain confident in the long-term opportunities and growth that we believe our pipeline will unlock,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “I am very proud of our dedicated team for moving our breakthrough gene therapy into the clinic and for their commitment to advancing COVAXIN™ to fight against COVID-19.”
Business
MyChesCo

VESTECK, Inc. Expands Scientific Advisory Board

WEST CHESTER, PA — VESTECK, Inc. recenlty announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. Dai Yamanouchi. Dr. Yamanouchi, a Vascular Surgeon, is an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Adjunct Professor at Tokyo Medical and Dental University also Adjunct Professor at the University of Kochi, Japan.
MyChesCo

The AscellaHealth Family of Companies Expands Executive Team Leadership

BERWYN, PA — The AscellaHealth Family of Companies, including, AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, strategic partner Optime Care and Terebellum, an Ireland-based subsidiary, announced the recent promotion/addition of several executive-level leaders to support strategic business initiatives, further enhance the AscellaHealth Family of Companies’ market position as an industry innovator and guide their expansion, which has reached an impressive 1,556% four-year revenue increase based on organic growth and acquisitions.
MyChesCo

AMETEK Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that its Board of Directors recently approved a $1 billion share repurchase authorization. The Company states that this authorization replaces an earlier $500 million share repurchase authorization approved by the Board in February 2019, of which approximately $313 million remained available.
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced the granting of inducement awards to eight new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were recently approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
MyChesCo

UGI Declares Increased Common Dividend

VALLEY FORGE, PA — The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of the company’s common stock, representing a 4.3% increase. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022. Roger...
MyChesCo

Bank of America Ordered to Pay $10 Million Penalty for Illegal Garnishments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) says that is recently finalized an enforcement action against Bank of America for processing illegal, out-of-state garnishment orders against its customers’ bank accounts. Bank of America unlawfully froze customer accounts, charged garnishment fees, garnished funds, and sent payments to creditors based on out-of-state garnishment court orders that should have been processed under the laws and protections of the states where the consumers lived. Bank of America also violated the law by inserting unfair and unenforceable language into customer contracts that purported to limit customers’ rights to challenge garnishments. The CFPB’s order requires Bank of America to refund or cancel imposed fees from unlawful garnishments, review and reform its system for processing garnishments, and pay a $10 million civil penalty.
MyChesCo

AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

BERWYN, PA — The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) recently declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. This second quarter dividend is payable June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022. AMETEK,...
MyChesCo

Cantaloupe, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) recently reported results for the fiscal year 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022. “We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with 18% growth in revenue, primarily driven by a 31% increase in transaction fees, another record,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “We showcased many of our products at the recent National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) show, and saw tremendous interest and engagement from customers and prospects. The industry is poised to continue to grow due to strong secular tailwinds and innovation at the forefront of operator’s minds. Cantaloupe is well positioned with our portfolio of innovative products and customer support services to help operators, engage their customers, optimize their businesses and increase same-store sales, now and in the future.”
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Visits Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and other DCED executives celebrated Small Business Week by traveling across the commonwealth last week to highlight investments made by the Wolf Administration in small businesses. “I had the pleasure of touring many small businesses...
MyChesCo

AMETEK Announces First Quarter Results

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) recently announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. AMETEK’s first quarter 2022 sales were $1.46 billion, a 20% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021. Operating income increased 20% to $353.2 million and operating margins were 24.2% in the quarter with strong core margin expansion.
