Rockies rally in 9th to knock off Arizona, 4-1

Consecutive singles by Yonathon Daza, Jose Iglesias and Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth inning capped a four-run rally to give the visiting Colorado Rockies a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Phoenix.

Called on to protect a 1-0 lead in the ninth, Diamondbacks closer Mark Melancon allowed hits to C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon to start the inning. Garrett Hampson entered as a pinch runner for Cron.

Melancon (0-3) struck out Elias Diaz and induced Brendan Rodgers to ground into a fielder’s choice for two outs.

Daza singled to score Hampson, Iglesias then singled to plate Rodgers and Joe’s single allowed Daza to come home. Iglesias also scored on Joe’s hit because of a throwing error by center fielder Jordan Luplow.

Daniel Bard retired three straight batters after allowing a leadoff walk to Pavin Smith in the ninth inning to earn his ninth save.

Christian Walker’s run-scoring double with one out in the eighth inning put Arizona ahead 1-0.

Luplow was the catalyst. He was walked by Colorado reliever Alex Colome (1-0) with one out before stealing second and third base.

Ketel Marte walked and Walker followed with his double that bounced off the right field wall and scored Luplow.

The game featured a pitcher’s duel between starters Kyle Freeland of Colorado and Zach Davies of Arizona.

Freeland allowed only two hits and prevented a baserunner from going past second base through the first four innings.

The Diamondbacks finally threatened in the fifth inning when Josh Rojas singled with two outs to move Nick Ahmed to third base. Ahmed had reached on a fielder’s choice. Freeland then got Daulton Varsho to ground out to first base.

Arizona loaded the bases in the sixth after two outs. Marte singled and stole second before Walker and David Peralta walked. Ahmed then grounded out to the mound, allowing Freeland to escape again without allowing a run.

Davies threw a season-high 104 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Freeland was relieved after going six innings. He gave up five hits and recorded five strikeouts with two walks.

–Field Level Media

