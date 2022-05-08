Jennifer Wilson’s comments right after she was elected to District 5
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Jennifer Wilson was elected Saturday to the Lubbock City Council in District 5. She earned 53.32 percent of the vote with four other candidates in the race.Election results, May 7, 2022, city and schools, Lubbock
