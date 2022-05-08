Jennifer Wilson’s comments right after she was elected to District 5

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Jennifer Wilson was elected Saturday to the Lubbock City Council in District 5. She earned 53.32 percent of the vote with four other candidates in the race.

