Kingston, PA

Around Town: Pair with a passion for NEPA celebrate vows in signature style

By Mike McGinley Around Town
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
It was the wedding of the year.

Or decade. Or maybe century.

Last Saturday, my friends Lindsay Griffin and Joe Boylan got married and it couldn’t have been any more perfect.

The affair took place at the former Citizens Bank Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre with the ceremony happening on West Market Street and the reception happening on the first floor where customers used to do their banking.

To say it was exquisite would be an understatement.

Catered by Culinary Creations by Metz with design and seating staged by MCR Design Group, it was truly a sight to be seen.

Movers and shakers from throughout the Wyoming Valley were in attendance, including my dear friend and the publisher of this paper, Kerry Miscavage, along with her always-affable husband, Mike, owner of Top of the Slope, the only ski shop in Luzerne County.

Other attendees included Fork Over Love non-profit leaders such as founder Tracey Selingo with her husband Dave, as well as board members Ruth Corcoran and Bette Cox Saxton.

Various friends such as Murad Elbattah from Ken Pollock Auto Group, Susan Magnotta from Diamond City Partnership, Gus and Patricia Genetti from Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, Kelly Bray from King’s College, Sara Peperno and Amy Feldman from Northeast Sight Services, Chris Bohinski from PA Live! and so many more came out to celebrate.

Of course I can’t forget the Kevin and Janet Boylan, parents of the groom who are the former restaurateurs of what were several extremely popular establishments locally, including Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston now owned by the Friedman Hospitality Group.

After dinner, many didn’t leave the dance floor all night, expect to take photos in the grandiose vault which was decorated in style for the affair.

Everyone I spoke with that evening said it was something they would remember forever. As the night went on, it seemed there was nothing more special than the love and bond between Lindsay and Joe.

These are two people who’ve committed themselves to bettering our community. They are people you want to know, people you want to be friends with, and people you want to celebrate. As I was leaving that evening, I marveled at the way in which this pair cares for each other. They are driven by the same theme: making Northeastern Pennsylvania a better place for us to live. I admire their devotion to each other, as well as their care and concern for everyone in their orbit.

My wish for them is to continue living full, prosperous lives, which I know they will. I was honored to be a part of their special day, and I know that everyone in attendance felt the same.

It was truly a wedding not to be forgotten.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

