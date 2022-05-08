ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, May 7th

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ironman 70.3 Triathlon is back in Panama City Beach and bringing a business boom...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas. Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under “mysterious circumstances” in a resort in the Bahamas last week. Records from the Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office show one of those people is a man listed as owning a home in Panama City Beach.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. Once again we’ll be full of blue sky and sunshine today. Temperatures are starting out pleasantly cool with most getting the day started in the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Annual Duck Races to make a return on Tuesday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After being sidelined for the last two years, the annual Duck Races will take place this Tuesday, May 10 at Laketown Wharf. Get your ducks in a row and come to support Beach Care Services at the race. The Duck Races are one of the most unique fundraisers on […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Competitors make a big splash in Duck Races 2022

After being sidelined for the last two years, the Duck Races returned to Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach on Tuesday. Dozens of local adults, relay racing each other with giant inflatable ducks— all for a good cause. Even our own News 13 This Morning team took part in the race!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Are you brave enough to hike across the haunted Bellamy Bridge in Marianna, Florida?

The Historic Bellamy Bridge in Marianna, Florida"Historic Bellamy Bridge" by Karsun Designs Photography is marked with CC BY-ND 2.0. Why Florida is such a hotspot for haunted activity I will never know. But honestly, I'm not surprised. Florida is wild (in all the best ways, obvi). And for those looking for something spooky to do while enjoying a stunning natural view, heading out for an adventure along the famed Bellamy Bridge Heritage trail might just do the trick.
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Firefighter and E.M.T. classes at GCSC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to help others by becoming a firefighter or emergency medical technician? Well, here is your chance!. There are openings for upcoming classes at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Kevin Granberg, the Coordinator of Fire Safety at GCSC, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about the classes.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday 5/10

Kevin Granberg, Fire Safety Coordinator at Gulf Coast State College, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about available firefighter and EMT classes at GCSC. Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas. Updated: 18 hours...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

After Spring Break riot Panama City approves nuisance ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A riot during spring break this year is leading to changes in Bay County, Panama City Beach and now in Panama City. Panama City Commissioners approved an emergency declarations and nuisances ordinance on Tuesday that would give police the authority to immediately address events taking place. Officials said they need […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Action News Jax

High surf advisory, high rip current risk issued for coastal Northeast Florida

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh and National Weather Service are tracking dangerous rip currents along the coast. A high surf advisory is in effect in Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, and Flagler County, including the beaches of Yulee, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Palm Valley, Fruit Cove, St. Augustine, St. Augustine South, and Palm Coast until 11 p.m. Thursday. A high rip current risk is in effect through Thursday night.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Jeeps are coming

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you happen to see an influx of Jeeps this weekend, don’t worry. “So far we are expecting about 3,000 Jeeps and 10,000 Jeepers,” Andrea Hess, marketing and social media coordinator for Jeep Jam, said. “There’s going to be quite a few of those on the road, so don’t be alarmed.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

WJHG wins multiple Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday evening, WJHG was honored with multiple awards for the 2021 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Professional Contest. Environmental Reporting - Jenna LeMair - Merritt Brothers Surf Preservation. General Assignment Long - Steven Maxwell - Veteran Celebrates 102 Years. Feature Light News - Neysa Wilkins...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Panama City commissioners discuss Voluntary Buyout Program criteria

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is hoping to get families out of flooded areas very soon. At Tuesday’s commission meeting they considered approving the Voluntary Home Buyout criteria that will be used to select and evaluate eligible homes. To be eligible for the home buyout program you have to be […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s Student Athlete of the Week is making waves at Mosley

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s student athlete of the week is truly “making waves” at Mosley High School on the baseball diamond and in the classroom. Mosley’s Tyler Wave is a key player for the Dolphin baseball team with 19 RBI this season, and four homers. The senior is also hitting it out of the park in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mosley working through spring, looking to build on momentum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Most area teams hit their third week of spring work. That includes the Mosley Dolphins, who are looking to capitalize on a very good first season under head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon. Mosley 9-1 through the regular season, then went on to win a couple of playoff games before their season ended at Pine Forest in the region final. So the enthusiasm is pretty high for the large group of players who are out there working this spring. Coach Whiddon having to replace some 22 seniors, so a lot of key jobs up for grabs. In steps a new group of seniors, 25 strong, the coach says, to fill those roles. And so far, so good he says. ”Spring practice is going really good. There’s a lot of excitement just from last year. The guys are really motivated. We’ve had a lot of energy, a lot of energy through this first two weeks. Our execution could probably be a little bit better, but that’s probably most teams right now. And we’re working through that and we’re very pleased with where we are as a football team.”
PANAMA CITY, FL

