Area scores and highlights for Saturday, May 7th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Most area teams hit their third week of spring work. That includes the Mosley Dolphins, who are looking to capitalize on a very good first season under head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon. Mosley 9-1 through the regular season, then went on to win a couple of playoff games before their season ended at Pine Forest in the region final. So the enthusiasm is pretty high for the large group of players who are out there working this spring. Coach Whiddon having to replace some 22 seniors, so a lot of key jobs up for grabs. In steps a new group of seniors, 25 strong, the coach says, to fill those roles. And so far, so good he says. ”Spring practice is going really good. There’s a lot of excitement just from last year. The guys are really motivated. We’ve had a lot of energy, a lot of energy through this first two weeks. Our execution could probably be a little bit better, but that’s probably most teams right now. And we’re working through that and we’re very pleased with where we are as a football team.”

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO