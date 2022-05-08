ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Unclaimed Baggage launches nationwide 50th Anniversary Tour

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBORO, Al. — Unclaimed Baggage, the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage and one of Alabama’s top tourist destinations, is emerging from the pandemic with a one-of-a-kind online shopping experience and the launch of a belated “50 years, 50 states” road tour. The Scottsboro-based...

