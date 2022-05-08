ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Abortion rights protest held outside downtown courthouse Saturday

By Torrence Banks
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse downtown Saturday to protest overturning Roe v. Wade. The protest arrives after a Supreme court...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 6

BET

Majority Black Tennessee Town Reaches Agreement To Avoid State Takeover

A controversial lawsuit was resolved on May 4 that pitted the majority-Black town of Mason, Tenn. and the NAACP against the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. Its plaintiffs claimed that control of the town was being wrested from the hands of its government by the state and corporate interests. Located about 40...
MASON, TN
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee health billing firm accused in court of “cartel-like” behavior

(The story has been updated from the original version to include a response from TeamHealth.) A Tennessee firm that pioneered the outsourcing of hospital emergency medical care now stands accused in courtrooms across the nation of scheming to turn emergency rooms into corporate profit centers through “cartel-like” behavior, including price fixing, legal intimidation, and fraud. […] The post Tennessee health billing firm accused in court of “cartel-like” behavior appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Stories abound regarding Tennessee’s western boundary

There’s a story behind every boundary — why it’s here and not over there, why it shifts this way and then that way. Take Tennessee’s western border, for instance. Many people assume that Tennessee’s western boundary is the Mississippi River, but they are wrong. Over the years, the river has moved, causing confusion about where the border is. According to the U.S. Supreme Court, the western border of Tennessee cannot be moved because of the movement of the river. Therefore, Tennessee’s boundary with Arkansas lies where the channel of the Mississippi River was in 1836, when Arkansas became a state. Tennessee’s boundary with Missouri is where the river was when Missouri became a state in 1821.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

New charges added for Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has added to the list of warrants out for the arrest of Vicky White. The new charges stem from her use of an alias when purchasing the 2007 Ford Edge that was originally used by Vicky White and Casey White.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WSMV

2022 Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Service

Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Indiana yesterday. State officials believe that results from an independent investigation could change lethal injection protocol. The nationwide formula shortage is impacting parents, including many right here in Middle Tennessee. Funding helps Habitat for Humanity to build homes. Updated: 1 hour ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman tries IVF to have late husband's child

The city of Waverly has continued to slowly rebuild following the major flooding last year and many are starting to see the progress. At Walker Chevrolet, it’s a good day. If you spot a car, then spend time with their seal the deal numbers guy Scott Johnson. First heat...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Community comes together after art show vandalism

The nationwide average gas price is up 14 cents from last week. Tennessee residents discuss how these prices are hurting them. News4 found attempts to keep the tickets out of the hands of bots and scalpers and in your hand may only help so much. Monday evening News Update from...
TENNESSEE STATE

