Officials investigate a string of homicides in California state prisons

By Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate, 22-year-old Camilo Banoslopez, the fourth homicide at a California prison in the last eight days.

Officials said Banoslopez was attacked shortly after 11:40 a.m. Friday at California State Prison in Sacramento by inmates Albert Calvillo, 30, Irvin Rodriguez, 36, Osbaldo Velasquez, 38, and Jose Avila, 39.

Banoslopez was taken to an on-site healthcare facility to receive treatment for his injuries, but died shortly after, about 12:38 p.m. Officers found two inmate-made weapons at the scene.

Banoslopez was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2015 for second-degree robbery and inflicting great bodily injury, with an enhancement for committing a street-gang act in the commission of a violent felony, officials said in a statement. He was admitted to the prison in 2017, when he was 18 years old.

Calvillo was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison in 2010 for voluntary manslaughter, among other felony convictions. Rodriguez was sentenced to 27 years in 2013 for second-degree robbery, among other felony convictions. Velasquez was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for carjacking using a firearm. Avila was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for first-degree murder and other felonies.

All but Avila were convicted for committing street-gang acts in commission with a violent felony.

On Thursday, in the Kern Valley State Prison, inmate Sidney Kang was allegedly attacked by two inmates. Kang was taken to a prison treatment area, where he later died. Inmates Anthony Ramirez, 40, and Michael Caldera, 35, allegedly attacked Kang in a recreation yard. Officers found two inmate-made weapons at the scene.

A day earlier, Edgar Delgado, 39, was killed in the Salinas Valley State Prison. Officials said he was attacked by an inmate with a weapon made in a prison yard. Officials said they are withholding the suspect's name while they investigate the incident.

On April 30, 50-year-old Alfredo Valenzuela was killed in the Kern Valley State Prison. He was found unresponsive in the cell that he shared with another inmate, 36-year-old Noe Herrera. No cause of death was immediately identified

Herrera was removed from the cell and rehoused, but officials did not say whether they believe he is the suspect.

