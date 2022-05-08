ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Forest Hills Northern goes to ‘Huskies Night at the Museum’ for prom 2022

By Joel Bissell
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Students from Forest Hills Northern headed to the Grand Rapids Public Museum to celebrate prom 2022. The “Huskies Night at the...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Mary Monko’s Tragic Decapitation Inside Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids

Every once in a while you stumble across some Michigan history that isn't so pretty and actually leaves you with chills. One such story popped up on my timeline I wanted to share with you about a woman named Mary Monko who was tragically decapitated by an elevator in the early 1900's in the, at the time, new Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids, now known as the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. A newspaper clipping from the Clare Sentinel depicts the events which led to the tragic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Parents Make Battle Creek Teens Who Were Kicked Off The Bus Embarrassing Sign/T Shirt

Growing up most of us have ridden the school bus, whether that was just for one year before your parents decided to drive you to and from school or if it was your entire time in school, the experience is one in the same. We all have to get up earlier than those kids who get dropped off, wait outside in varying weather conditions, and then sit on a bus listening to the radio while we head to school for eight hours of learning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Forest Hills, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Forest Hills, MI
Education
The Flint Journal

See 60 years of custom woodwork in this unique former home of noted Michigan luthier

ANN ARBOR – Local luthier, business owner and artist Herb David spent 60 years at 2585 Gladstone Ave., drawing on his expertise to create a custom woodworker’s paradise. David brought the property from its humble beginnings as an early 20th-century cedar cabin into the modern era, working with local architects to build the home into the hillside overlooking the wooded backyard.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Strict-Rule School For Delinquents: Muskegon, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This abandoned Muskegon school was constructed in 1930 and quickly became known as one of the finest school buildings in the entire state of Michigan. According to...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Night At The Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Saginaw News

Gear rentals, year-round dining coming to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Visitors to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park soon will see some new offerings added to the park’s amenities. After an extensive search to find a contractor to develop the remote Upper Peninsula park’s warm-weather recreation opportunities, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has partnered with Auburn Hills-based outdoor recreation company Simple Adventures to offer some fresh visitor experiences.
ONTONAGON, MI
MLive

Private lake and wildlife make this Midland home ‘an outdoor paradise’

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a traditional, saltbox-style house overlooking a private lake on the market now in Midland County. The home, located at 3670 E. Southgate Drive within a private association in Ingersoll Township and listed for $475,000, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI
WOOD

Tulip Time Immersion Garden makes US debut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Spring has sprung, the warm weather is here and so are the tulips. It is Tulip Time in Downtown Holland and our friends at Fifth Third Bank are sponsoring a special immersion garden that families can enjoy all week and weekend long. Immersion Garden artist...
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy