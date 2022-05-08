ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch McConnell Says Federal Lawmakers Could Ban Abortion Across The Nation

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVlCz_0fWgr7u300

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned in an interview Saturday that a national ban on abortion is “possible” if the Supreme Court guts Roe v. Wade as it’s expected to do — and federal lawmakers then pass a law prohibiting abortion across the country.

That would mean pregnant Americans would have to travel out of the U.S. to obtain an abortion.

McConnell discussed the future of abortion rights in the U.S. in an interview with USA Today in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would gut Roe v. Wade along with a half-century of reproductive freedoms for women.

“If the leaked opinion became the final opinion , legislative bodies — not only at the state level, but at the federal level — certainly could legislate in that area,” McConnell said.

He raised the possibility of a national ban when asked in the interview if such a thing was “worthy of debate.”

If the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and published by Politico turns out to be the final decision, “that was the point,” McConnell said, “that it should be resolved one way or another in the legislative process. So yeah, it’s possible,” he added, referring to a national ban on abortion.

McConnell indicated it’s “clear” that Republicans oppose abortion.

“With regard to the abortion issue, I think it’s pretty clear where Senate Republicans stand,” McConnell told USA Today.

“And if and when the court makes a final decision, I expect everybody will be more definitive,” he added. “I don’t think it’s much secret where Senate Republicans stand on that issue.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1168

Shirley Montano
3d ago

Who gives these old white men the right to rule over women's rights....we have been fighting for these rights since cave women existed..

Reply(194)
376
Esther Brown
3d ago

The turtle has been working on this process his entire time as Senator. McConnell doesn't give a dam about you, only your votes... ppl he is ONLY taking care of the wealth in this country and you keep voting him in.

Reply(19)
236
WeCanBeHeroes
3d ago

Women will need to go to more developed countries like Mexico for their reproductive healthcare needs. I hope they don’t build a wall to keep us out.

Reply(77)
199
