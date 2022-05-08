A long search for a local puppy comes to a sad end

A local women’s search for her puppy, comes to a sad end.

Bismarck resident Jen Reinholt reported her pup missing back on March 11th.

She says she looked for him using social media, poster methods, and even various local pet service facilities.

Her pug which would have been 3 in June named Jovin, was found today down by the river in Jetty Beach. Jovin was found deceased.

Jovin’s mom says he was the happiest puppy and the baby of their other puppies.

She says he was the best and his face could make any day better, he will be missed.

