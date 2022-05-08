ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

National day calendar: Packaging Design Day

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tw1FQ_0fWgqDDn00

Today we celebrate packages and designs that help us think outside the box.

Welcome to May 7th on the National Day Calendar. It has been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

And while that may be true, it was not a good thing for Coca Cola in the early 1900s. Its product was so popular that dozens of knockoff beverages had hit the market and were cutting into Cokes business.

They decided the best way to combat this was to create a distinctive bottle.

This new design not only made it stand out in a crowd, it quickly became so recognizable that people knew the brand, the moment they saw it.

On National Packaging Design Day, take a moment to appreciate the thought that goes into the boxes and bottles we see everyday that put those products above the rest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Murder complaint: Minnesota woman abandoned 2 newborns

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a Minnesota woman has been charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years ago and that she also abandoned another baby whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter, of Red Wing, was charged with […]
RED WING, MN
pymnts.com

Designer Brands Unveils Immersive ‘Warehouse Reimagined’ Concept

Designer Brands Inc., the parent company of shoe retailer DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, joined the immersive, experience-based retail trend with the debut of its Warehouse Reimagined retail store format, according to a Tuesday (May 10) company press release. The upgraded design, launched in Houston, uses “modernized merchandising,” including shop-in-shops, offerings...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging Design#National Day#Cokes
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Trusted Hoops Photographer Koolmac Designs A Boba Tea Inspired Air Jordan 36 Low

If you follow the hoops news cycle on Instagram, the handle @koolmac is one you’ve undoubtedly come across. The biggest names in sports and entertainment, particularly in the LA area, have credited the photographer on a regular basis for his electric shots of in-game action, often trusted by the likes of LeBron James and more. His dark, moody, and borderline superhero style of photography has played a major role in the world of social media in sports, and his contributions are being recognized by an equally significant name – Michael Jordan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

Origami-inspired Prefab Pod with a folding design makes it easy to set up instant refugee shelters

Originally designed as a modular pod for luxury getaways, Hariri & Hariri Architecture’s prefab folding structure is now proving to be an incredibly cost and labor-effective solution to ongoing refugee crises caused by political unrest and climate change. The prefabricated structure ships as a flat-packed unit and can be opened out and assembled in mere minutes with just a crane and minimal manual labor, allowing you to set up instant refugee shelters anywhere.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Lillyanna’s Fight: Bismarck student suffers tragic injury

On April 16, Lillyanna Morales dove off a water slide at the indoor pool at the Ramkota Hotel. The pool was too shallow, and Lillyanna collided with the hard floor. She was then sent to three different hospitals for emergency care, finally ending up in the Minneapolis Hospital. “She was taken to Bismarck,” said Saunda […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

It will be a very special first Mother’s Day for a local couple

A Bismarck Couple will be celebrating this Mother’s Day with a unique story about how their bundle of joy was brought into the world.  The start of parenthood for the Kopp’s will always stand out from the rest.  Their daughter Brynlee was born during the North Dakota Blizzard and Matthew did everything to make sure […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a […]
LOTTERY
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Tool Sets for Forging New Objects

Click here to read the full article. A potter can never have enough tools. The more utensils you have for shaping, decorating, and texturing, the more creative you can get with clay. Pottery is one of the most ancient art forms known to man. Modern ceramicists subverted traditions and brought pottery into the contemporary sphere with blown-out shapes, vibrant glazes, and wild patterns. Insert yourself into the rich history of pottery and get started hand building, wheel throwing, or pot pinching your own creation. Before you start, you’re going to need to stock up on some pottery tools. Whether you’re...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $70 Muscle Massage Gun, Men’s Athletic Shorts 5-Pack for $29

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There’s a cordless robotic pool cleaner for 19% off, a 5-pack of sweat-resistant men’s athletic shorts for under $30,...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

MASA Galeria Celebrates Mexican Design at Rockefeller Center

A new exhibition at the Rockefeller Center in New York is bringing together pieces by artists, architects and designers who are Mexican, Mexico-based, or whose work has been influenced by the country, in a show titled “Intervención/Intersección”. Curated by Mexico City’s MASA Galeria in collaboration with writer and curator Su Wu, the show is intended to broaden the narrative of design from the region – showcasing the multitude of mediums and expressions used by those based there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KX News

Gov. Burgum to survey flood impacts in northeast North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday will survey flooding in northeast North Dakota and meet with local leaders on flood response, including efforts to stabilize the Bourbanis Dam upstream of Cavalier. The governor and other state officials will visit with leaders from Grafton and Cavalier about flood impacts and response. Last week, the North […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

ND paddlefish snagging season closed to additional harvest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department announced Sunday that the state’s 2022 paddlefish snagging season is closed to any additional harvest to provide long-term protection of the paddlefish population.   An additional seven-day snag-and-release season will begin Monday, May 9 and run through Sunday, May 15. Paddlefish snaggers with an unused paddlefish […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Bucks drop third straight home game

The Bismarck Bucks’ tough stretch continued on Saturday night as they lost a third straight home game. The loss marked the first for the Bucks against a Green Bay Blizzard team that they had beaten in the last seven meetings. The Bucks fell 55-14, marking the second time in the last three weeks that Bismarck […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy