National day calendar: Packaging Design Day

Today we celebrate packages and designs that help us think outside the box.

Welcome to May 7th on the National Day Calendar. It has been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

And while that may be true, it was not a good thing for Coca Cola in the early 1900s. Its product was so popular that dozens of knockoff beverages had hit the market and were cutting into Cokes business.

They decided the best way to combat this was to create a distinctive bottle.

This new design not only made it stand out in a crowd, it quickly became so recognizable that people knew the brand, the moment they saw it.

On National Packaging Design Day, take a moment to appreciate the thought that goes into the boxes and bottles we see everyday that put those products above the rest.

