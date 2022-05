Florence’s Rhododendron Festival is back in 2022, and fittingly, the theme for this year’s festival is “Back in Bloom.” The festival was canceled twice, for the first time since World War II, due to the pandemic, but the 116th Rhododendron Festival will take place May 18-22, 2022. The Florence Rhododendron Festival is Oregon’s second-oldest floral festival, bested only by a year by the Portland Rose Festival. Rhody Fest attracts thousands of visitors from around the state and across the country.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO