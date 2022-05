With spring upon us, we’re beginning to see more activity from civic organizations. With this activity comes a chance to help improve our Lawrence County community. This weekend the Ohio River Sweep will be taking place at South Point, Coal Grove and Ironton boat ramps. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. groups and individuals will gather to clean up our riverfront, from the shore and by boat.

IRONTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO