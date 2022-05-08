Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1414.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 1414.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 1414.0 feet. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1413.4 feet on 11/11/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

