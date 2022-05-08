ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter In Aries 2022 Horoscope: Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling Fearless

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago

Get ready, because your Jupiter in Aries 2022 horoscope will inspire you to fight for your dreams. There’s something unique about every single astrological transit, but if you’re a fellow stargazer with personal planets (i.e. ascendant, sun, moon, Mercury, Mars and Venus) in Aries, then chances are, you’ve been low-key gearing up for Jupiter’s entrance into this cardinal fire sign. When it comes to Jupiter in Aries, you’re probably expecting an adventure that’s as action-packed as it is adrenaline-inducing… but before we get into the juicy details, let’s take a closer look at Jupiter’s larger-than-life personality, along with its role in the cosmos.

Traditionally known as “The Greater Benefic,” Jupiter is the planet of abundance, expansion, optimism, wisdom and spiritual journeys. Astrologically speaking, whatever this heavenly body comes in contact with will essentially thrive , as it expands everything it touches. However, too much of anything isn’t necessarily a good thing, which is why maintaining a healthy balance is so important during Jupiter transits! After all, there is such a thing as being overly optimistic, and it’s easy to get carried away with joyous Jupiter around. Overindulgence and general excessiveness are some of Jupiter’s shadow attributes, so be sure to keep this in mind. Which astrological house belongs to zero degrees Aries in your birth chart? This is where Jupiter will be making its dazzling debut on May 10, taking pleasure-seeking Venus along for the ride.

Fun fact: it’s been over a decade since Jupiter last traveled through Mars-ruled Aries, so think back to 2010 and 2011 for reference on how to test your luck. As for the energetic theme, reflect on Aries’ zodiac archetype: Aries is governed by Mars, the planet of assertion, combat, energy and red-hot passions. A cardinal fire sign, its element is symbolic of fertility and creation, while its cardinal modality prefers to take the initiative; hence Aries’ pioneering, trend-setting and fearless spirit. Aries season also kicks off during the spring equinox, which has everything to do with colorful new beginnings . On the dark-side, Aries energy can be aggressive, impulsive and hot-headed, so beware of jumping to conclusions, and steer away from toxic competitiveness. Aries is the zodiac’s first-born, so it’s no wonder it likes being first at everything!

This exhilarating Jupiter transit truly epitomizes the meaning of adventure, as it will propel each and every one of us into a brand-new chapter of life. Bold, courageous, and fast-moving, Jupiter in Aries will supercharge us with the confidence and passion we need to act on our Jupiter in Pisces dreams. That means: everything we’ve been fantasizing about (even if in secret) and/or visualizing for the past year or so, could manifest in our current reality. Also, if Jupiter in Pisces helped us expand with regards to our spirituality, Jupiter in Aries will feel a lot more personal, as it will inspire us to be our most authentic selves. Too many blessings too soon? Sounds silly, but this is very much a possibility, especially when considering Aries’ action-oriented mentality and Jupiter’s overarching influence… So remember, everything in moderation.

P.S. Jupiter will station retrograde on July 28, and eventually re-enter Pisces before going direct in November. Jupiter will return to Aries on December 20 where it will remain until Spring 2023. In the meantime, you can read your Jupiter in Aries 2022 horoscope according to your sun and rising sign below:

Aries

Are you ready for your closeup, Aries? The largest planet in the solar system is ready to give you its undivided attention, adorn your world with vivacious blessings. Open your heart as wide as possible. In addition to your confidence skyrocketing, you will be as enthusiastic as ever, as you are being reminded of the infinite possibilities that exist all around you.

Taurus

Take a load off, Taurus. Your spirit is being rejuvenated with an energizing reboot, compliments of Jupiter in Aries. Blessing your secretive 12th house of rest, solitude, and unconscious patterns, your magical restart will also inspire you to cultivate more compassion and empathy. Harness the energy of this transit via mystical pursuits.

Gemini

Tap into your sparkling mind, Gemini. In addition to being a celestial socialite, you’re also a brilliant visionary. Broaden your horizons. Jupiter’s ingress into Aries and your 11th house of community relations, and social cliques is here to shed light on the influential impact you make in the world. The best part? All you have to do is be yourself.

Cancer

Celebrate your wins, and bask in your greatest achievements, Cancer. It’s not everyday prosperous Jupiter graces your 10th house of notoriety with its presence. Ready for that promotion? Everything from your public persona to your professional reputation is about to experience its very own celestial upgrade.

Leo

Ask and you shall receive, Leo. Your spirit is longing for adventure and that’s exactly what you’re going to get. Although, in addition to harnessing Jupiter’s abundance via your exotic ninth house of soul journeys, this also happens to be its house of rulership… so, you’re getting extra perks. Traveling to destinations for once-in-a-life-time experiences and self-discovery.

Virgo

Good news, Virgo: you’re about to reap all the rewards, thanks to joyous Jupiter. Sparkling through your eighth house of joint collaborations, sexual unions, and shared resources, you’re more likely to accumulate riches, whether tangibly or intangibly, during this serendipitous transit. A romantic interest could turn into a soulmate; there is expansion in collaborations.

Libra

It takes one to know one, Libra. Whether personally or professionally, Jupiter’s ingress into Aries will bless your committed seventh house of partnerships. The energy you share with significant others will experience a positive boost and unexpected encounters with others could serve you in more ways than one. You’re reuniting with your soul family. Agreements and negotiations bring benefits.

Scorpio

You get what you give, Scorpio. How can you pay it forward? You’re thriving thanks to your daily rituals and selfless acts of service and the upcoming Jupiter in Aries transit proves it. Blessing your mercurial sixth house of details, divine duties and day-to-day tasks with abundance, you would do well to spruce up your health regimen and refine your skills.

Sagittarius

An exhilarating adventure awaits you, Sagittarius. Falling for someone? Whether creatively or romantically, you’re boldly and unapologetically exploring your horizons under Jupiter’s sizzling transit through Aries. Sprinkling fairy dust on your fifth house of love and passion projects, in addition to tapping into your unique authenticity, you’re letting loose and having a good time.

Capricorn

Bask in the sweetness of your home sweet home, Capricorn. Domestic bliss and emotional stability are key ingredients for Jupiter in Aries’ celestial speciality, as it will glimmer through your cozy fourth house of home, family matters, and innermost feelings. Creating more room in your humble abode is likely, if you’re not becoming a first-time home owner, of course.

Aquarius

Knowledge is power, Aquarius. Consider your options and express yourself. Mastering a unique skill? With lucky Jupiter adorning your third house of communication, thoughts and immediate surroundings, you’re thriving via your team efforts and interactions with friends, neighbors and siblings. Use your words and inquire as needed. Benefits and prosperity come through immediate interactions.

Pisces

You’re starting to see your value firsthand, Pisces. Luckily, with prosperous Jupiter lighting up your second house of comfort, finances and self-worth, you’re not only expanding with regards to monetization opportunities and your money-making abilities, but also discovering the unique talents you’ve brought with you from other lifetimes. To say a strong boost of confidence is being bestowed upon you during this time would be an understatement.

