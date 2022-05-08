ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferreira scores in 2-0 Dallas win against Seattle Sounders

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira’s goal proved to be pivotal as Dallas picked up a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead...

Kelsey Plum helps Las Vegas Aces beat Seattle Storm 85-74

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby posted double-doubles and Kelsey Plum provided a spark in the fourth quarter to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-74 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night. Las Vegas Aces 85, Seattle Storm 74: Box score. Wilson...
Seahawks GM Schneider: Rookie observations, insight on draft trade

Fresh off the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp over the weekend, general manager John Schneider joined Seattle Sports Station’s Wyman and Bob on Monday afternoon to share some his observations after watching his new draft class up close as well as insight into how the previous week’s NFL Draft went for Seattle.
Why Seahawks’ pair of rookie tackles are big story of rookie minicamp

The biggest theme of the Seahawks’ NFL Draft was their focus on solidifying the run game, and that was made abundantly clear in the first three rounds. Seattle used its No. 9 overall pick in the first round to take Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross, and two rounds later they looked across the state to pick WSU’s Abraham Lucas, another offensive tackle. Along the way, the Seahawks also picked up Kenneth Walker III, the top running back in college football last season, in the second round.
Rost: Rookie Coby Bryant comes to Seahawks plenty tested at CB

There were two names who dominated pre-draft coverage when it came to cornerbacks: LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Both were mocked to the Seahawks, a team that desperately needed an outside cornerback after losing starter D.J. Reed in free agency, though that was only the latest blow to a group that had faced instability since the departure of Richard Sherman.
