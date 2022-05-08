Ferreira scores in 2-0 Dallas win against Seattle Sounders

The biggest theme of the Seahawks’ NFL Draft was their focus on solidifying the run game, and that was made abundantly clear in the first three rounds. Seattle used its No. 9 overall pick in the first round to take Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross, and two rounds later they looked across the state to pick WSU’s Abraham Lucas, another offensive tackle. Along the way, the Seahawks also picked up Kenneth Walker III, the top running back in college football last season, in the second round.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO