Sal Valentinetti, famed as Heidi Klum's unforgettable 2016 "Golden Buzzer" recipient and a finalist from "America's Got Talent," returns at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, to The Stanley Theatre in Utica. Valentinetti is an Italian-American crooner from Bethpage known best for flawless vocals, a larger than life personality and his...

2 DAYS AGO