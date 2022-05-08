ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Adam Fox: Supplies helper in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fox notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Drops fifth straight decision

Greene (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Brewers, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six. While the rookie right-hander once again displayed shaky command and control, walking at least four batters for the third time in his last four starts and serving up his 11th homer in 26 innings, Greene was at least able to limit the damage in this one. His 27.6 percent strikeout rate remains enticing, but until the rest of the 22-year-old's skills catch up to his 98.4 mph fastball, he'll be a very risky fantasy option. Greene will carry a 7.62 ERA and 1.81 WHIP into his next start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Cowboys opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Dallas Cowboys head into another season with high expectations, seeking to become the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since the Philadelphia Eagles accomplished the feat from 2001 through 2004. Dallas experienced offseason losses of wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Randy Gregory, and tackle La'El Collins in free agency, making the path to repeat much tougher than expected.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Likely to require rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will likely require a rehab assignment before joining the Reds, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and manager David Bell said Wednesday that the 38-year-old isn't yet back with the team. Bell hinted at the possibility of Votto missing the team's road trip to Toronto next weekend, so it's possible he'll be unavailable until sometime in late May. Colin Moran should continue to see most of the playing time at first base while Votto is sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Battling abdominal issues

Urias was held out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals due to abdominal discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old was scheduled to start Tuesday until feeling the abdominal discomfort during batting practice. Urias will be re-evaluated Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Struggles continue Monday

Moore, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, now sports a .192 average and .385 slugging percentage across his first 32 plate appearances. As poor as those numbers are, they're actually superior to the respective .181 and .334 figures Moore generated over a much larger 377-plate-appearance sample in 2021. The versatile 29-year-old does have an acceptable 18.8 percent strikeout rate and has been partly victimized by a .211 BABIP, but a career-high 60.0 percent flyball rate seems to be hampering his overall production. One metric that offers some reason for optimism is Moore's .323 on-base percentage, which is largely the byproduct of his 12.5 percent walk rate.
SEATTLE, WA

