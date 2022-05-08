ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Homers in debut

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dunand went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Alfaro mashes pinch-hit 3-run HR in 9th, Padres win 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It was a happy Mother's Day indeed for Consuelo Buelvas, who called her son's game-winning shot from 3,110 miles away in Sincelejo, Colombia. Jorge Alfaro pinch-hit three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning gave the San Diego Padres a stunning 3-2 win Sunday against his former team, the Miami Marlins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Local
Florida Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Miami, FL
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
FOX Sports

Giants open 3-game series against the Rockies

LINE: Giants -256, Rockies +210; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series. San Francisco has gone 8-7 in home games and 16-12 overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .237. Colorado...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto back at third base Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as their starter at third base for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat seventh and play third base Monday while Gavin Lux switches to second base and Max Muncy takes the afternoon off. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Sean Manaea
numberfire.com

Pavin Smith sitting for Diamondbacks versus Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. The Diamondbacks are keeping the lefty-hitting Smith out of the order against Miami's southpaw. Jordan Luplow is replacing Smith in right field and hitting second. Luplow is currently...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Giants' Wilmer Flores (back) scratched on Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon to start

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores (back) has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is dealing with back tightness and has been scratched from Tuesday's clash with Colorado. Mauricio Dubon will start at third base and bat seventh versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Dubon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Josh Naylor sets MLB record in Guardians improbable victory over White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians entered the 9th inning of Monday’s game against the White Sox trailing 8-2. The Guardians were given a 2 percent chance of winning according to baseball savant. Andres Gimenez kicked off the scoring with an opposite field solo home run to make it 8-3. Cleveland then began making some inroads. A few runners got on base with some help from lackluster White Sox defense. Before Cleveland knew it, they had runners on first and second in an 8-4 ballgame and Tony La Russa was forced to turn to closer Liam Hendriks. Hendriks promptly surrendered a base hit which brought Josh Naylor to the plate.
CLEVELAND, OH
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Marlins#Mlb
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Slugs first homer

Pollock went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Monday against the Guardians. Pollock slugged his first homer of the season in the eighth inning to put the White Sox up 8-2. He has only two additional extra-base hits on the campaign, both of which were doubles. Pollock remains a regular in the White Sox's lineup, but he has a dreadful .196/.220/.286 line across 59 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Notches two hits, stolen base

Varsho went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base Monday in a 4-3 victory against Miami. Varsho scored the Diamondbacks' first run of the contest in the first inning and knocked in another with a single in the second. He started at catcher for just the fourth time this season after manning center field for most of the campaign. Varsho will likely continue to log time behind the plate while Carson Kelly (oblique) is on the injured list. From a fantasy perspective, it's important that Varsho maintain eligibility as a catcher, as it gives him a substantial amount of added value, especially considering his ability to contribute in the stolen-base department. He has collected three thefts on the campaign, tied with J.T. Realmuto for most among catcher-eligible players.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Seager homers twice for Rangers in 6-4 victory over Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager snapped an 0-for-16 slump with two home runs, Martin Perez pitched 6 1/3 solid innings and the Texas Rangers opened a nine-game homestand with a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. for a two-out solo shot in the first...
ARLINGTON, TX
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL

