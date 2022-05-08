ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Lights lamp in Game 3

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kakko scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. The...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Good to go

Leddy (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. This is great news for the Blues, as Leddy did a great job of shutting down Minnesota's top line in Game 1 before missing the next three contests with an upper-body issue. Look for the 31-year-old American to skate on the top pairing Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
Kaapo Kakko
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Drops fifth straight decision

Greene (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Brewers, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six. While the rookie right-hander once again displayed shaky command and control, walking at least four batters for the third time in his last four starts and serving up his 11th homer in 26 innings, Greene was at least able to limit the damage in this one. His 27.6 percent strikeout rate remains enticing, but until the rest of the 22-year-old's skills catch up to his 98.4 mph fastball, he'll be a very risky fantasy option. Greene will carry a 7.62 ERA and 1.81 WHIP into his next start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Likely to require rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will likely require a rehab assignment before joining the Reds, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and manager David Bell said Wednesday that the 38-year-old isn't yet back with the team. Bell hinted at the possibility of Votto missing the team's road trip to Toronto next weekend, so it's possible he'll be unavailable until sometime in late May. Colin Moran should continue to see most of the playing time at first base while Votto is sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Sent down Wednesday

Vierling was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Vierling made the Phillies' Opening Day roster this year, but he recently fell into a short-side platoon role. After hitting .170 with two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base over 23 major-league games to the year, he'll head to Lehigh Valley, where he should see more consistent playing time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 NBA playoffs: Results, scores, schedule, TV channel, dates, times for Celtics-Buck Grizzlies-Warriors

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing in the second round. A pair of pivotal Game 5s were played on Tuesday night with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns taking commanding 3-2 leads in their respective best-of-seven series. Action continues Wednesday with Game 5s in the Bucks-Celtics and Warriors-Grizzlies series. Golden State can become the first team to qualify for the Conference Finals with a Game 5 win.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Struggles continue Monday

Moore, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, now sports a .192 average and .385 slugging percentage across his first 32 plate appearances. As poor as those numbers are, they're actually superior to the respective .181 and .334 figures Moore generated over a much larger 377-plate-appearance sample in 2021. The versatile 29-year-old does have an acceptable 18.8 percent strikeout rate and has been partly victimized by a .211 BABIP, but a career-high 60.0 percent flyball rate seems to be hampering his overall production. One metric that offers some reason for optimism is Moore's .323 on-base percentage, which is largely the byproduct of his 12.5 percent walk rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Demoted amid season-long slump

The Cardinals optioned DeJong to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since slugging a career-high 30 home runs in 2019 and earning an All-Star nod, DeJong hasn't come close to replicating that performance in the two-plus seasons that have followed. He was off to an especially brutal start to the 2022 campaign, having slashed just .130/.209/.208 with a career-worst 29.1 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals will send DeJong down to Memphis with the hope that he finds his swing and recaptures some confidence at the plate, but at least for now, his time as the big club's everyday shortstop is over. Tommy Edman is expected to slide over from second base to play shortstop in the short term, while Brendan Donovan will be first in line to get a look as St. Louis' primary option at the keystone.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Stuck in skid

Pujols has gone 2-for-23 in his last nine games. Pujols began the season with hits in four of his first five contests, but he's hit safely in only two of his last nine. The designated hitter's slump has opened up playing time for prospect Juan Yepez, who has multiple hits in four of his five games since he was called up to the big leagues. Pujols is slashing .220/.319/.390 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored in 14 games, and he'll likely play only a part-time role going forward.
GLENDALE, AZ

