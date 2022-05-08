Class 6A MHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Check out the matchups for the North and South State Championships

JACKSON — With all four MHSAA 6A Playoff third-round series ending in sweeps, the field is set for the North and South State Championships next weekend.

Here's a look at the matchups, as well how the third-round action played out Saturday night.

Class 6A

6A North Final

Oxford vs. DeSoto Central

Game One: Friday, May 13

Game Two: Saturday, May 14

Saturday, May 14 Game Three (if necessary): Monday, May 16

6A South Final

Northwest Rankin vs. Brandon

Game One: Friday, May 13

Game Two: Saturday, May 14

Saturday, May 14 Game Three (if necessary): Monday, May 16

Third-round results

North

Oxford def. Hernando, 2-0

Game One: Oxford 3, Hernando 1

Game Two: Oxford 10, Hernando 3

What to know: The Chargers pounded out 10 runs on nine hits and eight walks to clinch the series Saturday night. The Chargers are now 4-0 in the playoffs headed into a massive showdown against Desoto Central with a trip to the 6A State Championship on the line.

DeSoto Central def. Madison Central, 2-0

Game One: DeSoto Central 7, Madison Central 1

Game Two: DeSoto Central 10, Madison Central 8

What to know: There will be no repeat for Madison Central in 6A. DeSoto Central was just better in both games of this series. The northernmost Jaguars won Game Two despite starter Brock Tapper not having his best stuff. DeSoto Central has now scored 35 runs in four post-season games.

South

Northwest Rankin def. Petal, 2-0

Game One: Northwest Rankin 11, Petal 1

Game Two: Northwest Rankin 3, Petal 2

What to know: The Cougars’ pitching has held up through the first two playoff series, allowing just three runs in four games and two series sweeps. After Nick Monistere won Game One, Connor Brooks held Petal to four hits in five innings of work in Game Two.

Brandon def. Pearl, 2-0

Game One: Brandon 15, Pearl 0

Game Two: Brandon 13, Pearl 0

What to know: It’s not a great time to be matched up against the Bulldogs, who continued to tear the cover off the ball in the third round. Brandon has now scored 53 runs in four post-season games. Bulldog pitchers have also tossed shutouts in three of those four contests.