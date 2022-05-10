ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Motel 6 manager shot by guest after argument, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNJec_0fWghseL00

Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman accused of shooting herself and a manager at a Motel 6 in Fresno over the weekend.

Police say Diamond Mitchell was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Mitchell shot the manager of Motel 6 on Barcus Avenue near Highway 99 while the manager was attempting to clear the room.

The two got into an argument. At some point, Mitchell fired a gun multiple before leaving the area.

The manager was shot in his chest and legs. His condition has not been released.

Police say Mitchell also accidentally shot herself in the ankle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Comments / 8

Iv Johnsonjr
2d ago

people you talk about Fresno starting to be bad it always been like this where u guys been under a rocc and came out after COVID. and it don't matter where you go it the same all round the world

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Shooting#Ignacio Ruiz#Violent Crime#Fresno Motel#Motel 6 On
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy