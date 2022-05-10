Fresno Motel 6 manager shot by guest after argument, police say

Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman accused of shooting herself and a manager at a Motel 6 in Fresno over the weekend.

Police say Diamond Mitchell was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Mitchell shot the manager of Motel 6 on Barcus Avenue near Highway 99 while the manager was attempting to clear the room.

The two got into an argument. At some point, Mitchell fired a gun multiple before leaving the area.

The manager was shot in his chest and legs. His condition has not been released.

Police say Mitchell also accidentally shot herself in the ankle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.