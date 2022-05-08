ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs take 3-0 series lead over Predators but lose Kuemper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal apiece as Colorado pushed Nashville to the brink of elimination.

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper was hurt with a minute left in the first period. The Predators have never been swept in 14 previous playoff appearances. Game 4 is Monday night in Nashville.

