Avs take 3-0 series lead over Predators but lose Kuemper
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.
Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal apiece as Colorado pushed Nashville to the brink of elimination.
Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper was hurt with a minute left in the first period. The Predators have never been swept in 14 previous playoff appearances. Game 4 is Monday night in Nashville.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0