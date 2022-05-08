ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

One killed, three rescued in Topaz Lake boating accident

By Ben Deach
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead and several others were rescued after a...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist swerved to avoid debris on Interstate 80 near Derby Dam on Thursday and ended up leaving the highway, hitting the guardrail and dying, the Nevada State Police reported Sunday. Jonathan Christensen, 31, of Fernley died at the scene, the NSP said. The crash happened Sunday,...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash kills driver in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City man died in an April 30 crash on Interstate 580 in Carson City, the Nevada State Police said Sunday. Fernando Flores Medrano, 22, was ejected in the 4:12 a.m. crash and died at the scene, the NSP said. He was driving a black...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -A wrong-way driver had several crashes on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon before dying in a head-on crash near Wadsworth, the Nevada State Police reported. Additionally, another driver died Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton, the NSP said. On Interstate 80, the wrong-way...
WADSWORTH, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
City
Gardnerville, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Douglas County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, NV
KEYT

Boater who died in weekend drowning at Topaz Lake identified

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after drowning in Topaz Lake over the weekend. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports 32-year-old Jacques “Jack” Castaneda was confirmed Monday as Nevada’s first boating-related death this year. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says Castaneda, another man and two children—ages 4 and 14—got caught in a storm on the lake. The department’s boating education coordinator told the newspaper the four were in a 12-foot aluminum vessel that capsized 200 feet from shore. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office pronounced Castaneda, who was not wearing a life jacket, dead at the scene. The other three were treated at the lake and released. Topaz Lake straddles both Nevada and California.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Topaz Lake#Accident
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy