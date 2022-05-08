Hundreds showed off their best hats to celebrate Kentucky Derby

Texas is a state with a lot to offer. It's the second-largest state in the US, and it's geographically and culturally diverse. That means there are a lot of unique attractions and things to do. You can go to the big cities, like Houston and Dallas, or you can explore the small towns and rural areas. There's something for everyone in Texas. And if you're looking for adventure, you'll find it here too. From skiing and hiking in the mountains to kayaking and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy in Texas. So if you're looking for a place to have some fun and adventure, Texas is definitely worth considering.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO