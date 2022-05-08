ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Hundreds showed off their best hats to celebrate Kentucky Derby

By Caleb Britt
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Kentucky Derby was brought to College Station Saturday thanks to the Brazos Valley Symphony Society’s Derby Day event. The society is a non-profit that supports the Brazos Valley Symphony...

www.kbtx.com

KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Chorale celebrates Mother’s Day with free concert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Chorale closed out its 2021-2022 season with a Mother’s Day Concert. The ensemble of volunteer singers performed songs from its identity and the ground series. The concert was originally scheduled to be held at the Lake Walk Pavillion in Bryan but was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Margarita Fest coming to Caldwell this weekend

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Didn’t get enough fun on Cinco de Mayo? Come on down to Caldwell this weekend to shop and listen to music while sipping some margaritas. The event is hosted by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Mott, the President of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Melissa Brune, owner of Caldwell business Lissa’s Sip & Shop, joined First News at Four to share more about Margarita Fest.
CALDWELL, TX
92.9 NIN

What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State. For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state. But we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a state with a lot to offer. It's the second-largest state in the US, and it's geographically and culturally diverse. That means there are a lot of unique attractions and things to do. You can go to the big cities, like Houston and Dallas, or you can explore the small towns and rural areas. There's something for everyone in Texas. And if you're looking for adventure, you'll find it here too. From skiing and hiking in the mountains to kayaking and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy in Texas. So if you're looking for a place to have some fun and adventure, Texas is definitely worth considering.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley African American Museum to open new Family History Research Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have partnered to establish a family history and genealogical research center inside the museum. The Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search will be unveiled to the public on May 10, 2022, and...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Get Ready For The Concert Of The Year

Killeen, Texas is starting the Memorial Day weekend off with a bang, the memorial day weekend music festival is going to be the concert Central Texas will be talking about for a very long time!. YOU BETTER BE READY KILLEEN TEXAS, YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHO IS ON THE WAY!
KBTX.com

Student-run Latinx Graduation Coalition hosts family focused graduation ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On May 15, dozens of Aggies are planning to walk across the stage at Rudder Theatre for a special kind of graduation. The Latinx Graduation Coalition began their mission in 2019. Students from various organizations came together with a goal of celebrating the accomplishments, while offering a bilingual and inclusive format for all the Latinx graduates and their families.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day

Grimes County parents pleading with motorists to stop illegally passing school buses. Be Remarkable: Cindy Conte is helping people with Parkinson’s disease. Rock Steady Boxing, a nonprofit organization, gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum. Reaction from...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

